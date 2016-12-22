Disha Think Pink Launches in Houston

HOUSTON: December 18, marked the panache launch of an organization whose mission is to save South-Asian Women’s lives from Breast Cancer by empowering them to live proactively from a young age. Disha Think Pink is the first South Asian non-profit organization to spread the message of hope and increase public awareness, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment of those dealing with Breast Cancer as well the ones at risk of developing it. Disha Think Pink’s target is to reach the 3.5 million South Asian women in the United States with unique and life-saving health programs needed to empower the future generations of women to live healthier and longer lives.

Event Details: The event was held at India House, Houston, TX and it was well attended by medical professionals, Breast Cancer survivors, sponsors, supporters, friends and family. Solis Mammogram, Houston, TX and Physicians Weight Loss Clinic, Katy, TX were the partner speakers. Breast Cancer survivors, care givers and at risk patients were guest speakers. It was a very informative session about importance of prevention, early detection of Breast Cancer and also introduction to Disha Think Pink organization and its programs.

Organization Details:

How: It all started with a cup of coffee. Disha Patel (TNBC Survivor) and Savitha Rajan (Hormonal BC Survivor) met online. October being the Breast Cancer Awareness month, they decided to meet in person and share their journey.

Why: Frustrated with Breast Cancer Awareness and sorely lacking ongoing support in South Asian communities, the two women started their quest to educate, encourage and empower South Asian women.

What: They decided to establish the first South Asian Nonprofit Organization in Houston, TX with the vision of supporting South Asian women nationwide gradually.

Who is at risk? 1 in 8 US women will develop Breast Cancer over the course of her lifetime. So it is imperative to educate and create awareness about the importance of early detection which helps decrease morbidity and mortality rates.

Disha Think Pink’s Programs: Each program is designed carefully with the sensitivity of Breast Cancer patient needs. Our unique initiative for the South Asian community, along with many of our services is not available elsewhere in the health care system or at any other support centers. We offer free services to uninsured women and low-cost services to the under-served through our unique programs.

Advocacy Workshop Program

• Mammogram Screening Program

• Nurse Care Program

• Professional Counseling Program

• Women Wellness & Fitness Program

• For more details on programs please visit www.dishathinkpink.org

How can you help: You can help in numerous ways:

Host: You can host an advocacy program at your place of worship, workplace, community center or home. Invite the Disha Think Pink Team to deliver a 30 minute presentation about the basics of breast health, different lifetime risk levels, provide early detection and prevention strategies, and equip them with life-saving knowledge that will inspire them to take action.

Donate: Your donation helps us to equip, educate and empower women to be proactive advocates for their health through our free educational programs and resources.

Volunteer: We have many options for you to get involved. You can help with events, donate your services to one of our programs, help organize materials, or contribute in new and unique ways to spread the word.

Donors, Partners & Sponsors: We value the partnerships formed with organizations and individuals who support our mission through financial support, pro bono services, volunteering and donated goods. Team Disha is ready to assist with your ideas to partner with us in creating various impactful campaigns that can fuel Disha Think Pink’s mission.

Share, Care & Be Aware