Displaying unusual solidarity, Indian and Chinese navies jointly respond to a piracy attack in Gulf of Aden

Amidst the increasing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing over Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s ongoing visit to the border state of Arunachal Pradesh, the navies of the two countries displayed unusual solidarity at high seas in responding jointly to a piracy attack on a foreign merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden.

According to navy spokesperson, Captain DK Sharma, Indian naval ships INS Mumbai, INS Tarkash, INS Trishul and INS Aditya were proceeding on deployment to the Mediterranean and passing through the Gulf of Aden when they received a distress call from a foreign merchant vessel, MV OS 35. The Tuvalu registered ship had left Kelang in Malaysia and was destined for Aden port when it was attacked and boarded by pirates in the Gulf of Aden late Saturday night. The 19-strong Filipino crew had locked themselves in a strong room on board, as per standard operating procedure for responding to a piracy incident.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com