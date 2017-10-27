Diwali at Arya Samaj Houston

HOUSTON: Arya Samaj Houston celebrated Diwali Mela on Sunday 22nd Oct this year from 5 pm onwards. Diwali is one of the most important festival of Hindus celebrating return of Bhagwan Ram to Ayodhya. We celebrate victory of good over evil and light over darkness. We also pay tribute to our founder Maharshi Dayanand Sarasvati who breathed his last on Diwali. Arya Samaj main lobby and hall were very nicely decorated and children welcomed all the guests with a tilak. The evening began with a Vedic Havan followed by a brief message from Acharya Surya Nanda on Diwali. He narrated the historical perspective behind Diwali. He also talked about the contributions of Maharshi Dayanand that led to the modern renaissance of India, including its independence.

The cultural evening started with program by children of DAV Montessori School and the Sunday School (DAV Sanskriti School) presenting a tribute to Rishi Dayanand. DAV Montessori School is an integral part of Arya Samaj. It provides Montessori education to young children from 3 years to 10 years of age. A short video on DAV Montessori school showed the accomplishments of the young children. The highlight of the evening was recitation of mantras by the 3-5 years old. It was eye catching to see the entire stage filled up with the children singing in unison. Parents saw and heard their children beaming with sense of confidence on the stage. The teachers of both the schools worked very hard with the children to perform on the stage. DAV Sanskriti school children presented a very colorful dance number. One enthusiastic parent of the DAV Montessori School came forward to speak about her 10 years of experience with the school it in glowing terms. DAV Sanskriti school children and some parents presented another very nice melodious bhajan on Rishi Dayanand. It was followed by Arti by everybody in the hall.

Everybody moved outside of the main hall for another hour of fun-filled Diwali Mela in open air with food stalls, play area, raffle, and games. We had a mehndi artist and a very nice photo booth inside Montessori school. All food items were prepared by the volunteers of Arya Samaj and its schools. Our volunteers worked very hard and served hot chole bhature. Overall decoration was eye catching, courtesy Decor1. Tasty food and excellent weather conditions seemed to compete with one another. A very nice fireworks show was organized to delight everybody in the crowd, especially young children. Our young AYM volunteers helped in planning for Mela and selling raffle tickets. to witness the bright spectacle of fireworks. We had a record attendance in the Mela. Everybody enjoyed the Diwali Mela, it was concluded around 9 pm.