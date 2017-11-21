Houston Community College-Home Page
“Do Your Bit” Youth Group Leads Thanksgiving Lunch for Disabled

Added by Indo American News on November 21, 2017.
Rahul and Varun Agarwal (in yellow “Do Your Bit” shirts) serve a Thanksgiving meal to the disabled at the Volunteers of America center along with representatives of Indo-American and other charitable organizations.

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: Thanksgiving is a time for us to be grateful for all the blessings that we have in life.

Indo-Americans found a welcoming home, when they immigrated to American several years and decades ago. At Thanksgiving, many Indo-Americans participate with charitable organizations to help the disabled and other challenged groups to celebrate a holiday meal.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Indo-American community in Houston, led by second-generation Indo-American youth Rahul and Varun Agarwal, celebrated Thanksgiving with people with disabilities and thanked them for their openness and warmth at the Volunteers of America center in northwest Houston.

Jiten Agarwal (left) and his sons Rahul and Varun Agarwal (far right) with CG Ray and Texas Rep. Kevin Parker.

“Seeing the leadership of youth like Rahul and Varun, I am assured of America’s bright future. Nothing can be better than it” said Kevin Roberts, Texas State Representative from Houston and now a U.S. Congressional candidate in 2018.

“Indo American community of Greater Houston is very progressive and they know how to give back to the community. Giving is an essence of being an Indian. Young generation is setting examples for generations to come on how to be innovative, how to be compassionate and how to be so giving to the community,” said India’s Consul General in Houston, Dr. Anupam Ray.

Many people with disabilities got very emotional, hugged and thanked members of Indo-American community for such a nice gesture.  Lunch was sponsored by “Do Your Bit” foundation founded by Rahul and Varun Agarwal and hosted by Volunteers of America. Everyone enjoyed generous servings of traditional turkey, stuffing, green beans and pumpkin pie. There was also Indian staples of  chole and bhature.

Representatives from several Indo American organizations like Meenakshi Temple, Sewa International, India House, Indian Muslim League, BAPS, Gurudwara served lunch and thanked everyone.  Prominent Indo American community leaders, Family-to-Family network, and Indian Consular staff.

Lunch guests thanked their Indian hosts and everyone joined in prayer for Thanksgiving blessings.

