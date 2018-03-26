MFAH- Home Page
Doklam: India will maintain territorial integrity, asserts defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: India Today

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Photo: India Today

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman today asserted that India was “ready for any unforeseen situation” in Doklam and will “maintain” its territorial integrity, reported ANI.

“We are alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. We are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces. We will maintain our territorial integrity,” ANI quoted the minister as saying in Dehradun.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

