Donald Trump nominates Indian-American to key administration

US President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American Bimal Patel to key administrative position in the Treasury Department. (AP photo)

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Bimal Patel  has been nominated to a key administrative position in the Treasury Department by US President Donald Trump. Patel, from Georgia, has been nominated to be an assistant secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions. Currently, he serves as the deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Prior to joining the US Department of the Treasury, Patel was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in the Washington, DC, office of O’Melveny &amp; Myers LLP, the 

 

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

