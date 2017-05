Donald Trump: Not against legal immigration

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has said that he wants to stop illegal immigration into the US and called for a merit-based immigration system that could benefit high-tech professionals from countries like India.

“I want to stop illegal immigration…I want people to come into the country legally. I want people to come in on merit. I want to go to a merit-based system,” Trump told a news magazine.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com