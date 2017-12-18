Don’t think Ajinkya Rahane’s form is a concern: Sourav Ganguly

PUNE: Ajinkya Rahane’s wretched form will not be a big concern for the South Africa-bound Indian team, feels former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Rahane has scored only 17 runs in five innings against Sri Lanka at home but his record outside sub continent makes him a vital cog in the wheel.

“No, I don’t think Ajinkya Rahane’s form is a concern as he is a quality player. Virat Kohli, Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have all been to South Africa. The best thing is that they are going back to South Africa as better players,” Ganguly said during an interaction on the sidelines of Ranji Trophy semi-final between Bengal and Delhi.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com