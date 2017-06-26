DPS school encounter ends, two terrorists gunned-down; three jawans injured

Two militants were killed and three soldiers were injured after an encounter broke out at DPS school in Srinagar on Sunday morning. Security forces launched an offensive attack to flush out the militants who were holed up inside the school building. After hours of gunfire, the security forces said both were dead and all firing had halted.

The security personnel which went from room to room in the school found two bodies in one room, an officer said. “The bodies of the two militants have been spotted inside one room from where firing had started. There has been no firing from the militants during the last one hour,” the officer added. The operation was called off after the security personnel had checked the school thoroughly.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com