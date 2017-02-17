Dr. Dronamraju Delivers the Keynote Address at the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Mexico

HOUSTON: On January 25, Dr. Krishna Dronamraju delivered the Keynote Address at the Annual celebrations of the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM) which is the most prestigious Institute of Technology in Mexico and all of Latin America and one of the largest Technology Institutes in the world. His address referred to the problem of social and ethical consequences resulting from the application of genetic revolution and its relationship to the larger question of public health research and administration in human societies all over the world.

The term ‘Genetic Revolution” includes, in a broader sense, numerous developments in medical and health-related fields, including gene therapy for cancer and other diseases such as cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy, application of molecular biology and nanotechnology in disease research, role of informed consent in clinical trials, DNA revolution and its impact on biomedical research and applications, the potential applications of cloning and embryonic gene therapy, and many other branches of biomedical sciences. Other important aspects include the ethical and moral consequences of these applications and their impact on human society.

The chairman of the conference and Director of the Medical Research Institute as well as the Dean of the medical school, Dr. Eugenio Valdez, introduced Dr. Dronamraju as a leading genetic scientist of international renown and author of over 20 books and 100 research papers, as well as a member of the national advisory committees of the U.S. Government in Health and Agriculture.

The Monterrey Institute for Technology and Higher Education (Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) , also known as Tecnológico de Monterrey, is a private, non-sectarian and coeducational multi-campus university based in Monterrey, Mexico.

Founded in 1943, ITESM has since grown to include 31 campuses in 25 cities throughout the country and its wealth, influence and widespread recognition have made it one of the most prestigious universities in the Spanish speaking world. One of the most academically recognized universities in Latin America, it is also known for its highest reputation among the public. It is known for becoming the first university ever connected to the Internet in Latin America and the Spanish-speaking world, having one of the top graduate business schools in the region and being one of the leaders in business applications.

Dr. Dronamraju’s latest book, “Popularizing Science: The Life and Work of JBS Haldane”, is just published by Oxford University Press. He is the President of the Foundation for Genetic Research since 1980, is the author of 20 books and 200 research papers in Genetics & Biotechnology. He is a Visiting Professor of the University of Paris and was awarded the Nayudamma Prize in Science. He was a Member of the U.S. Presidential delegation to India in 2000 and has been actively promoting U.S.- India Cooperation in Science and Technology for many years. He served as a Member of the National Advisory Boards for Health and Agriculture, U.S. Government, Washington, D.C.