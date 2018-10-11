Dr. James P. Allison Awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize

HOUSTON: The Board of Directors of the Indian American Cancer Network, a cancer resource network in Houston, TX, today congratulates Dr. James P. Allison on being awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work in the discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation. Dr. Allison was also recently awarded a Lifetime of Service Award for these accomplishments in cancer research at IACAN’s Biennial Gala on September 8, 2018.

Dr. Allison’s research discoveries launched a revolutionary new approach to fighting cancer, by treating the immune system rather than the tumor. Immunotherapy is emerging as the fourth pillar to fighting cancer, along with surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The Keynote Address for the gala was given by Dr. Patrick Hwu, Division Head of Cancer Medicine at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Hwu’s address highlighted the complex research in immunotherapies in a simplified and effective manner. “IACAN is beyond proud of this recognition for Dr. Allison’s achievements and contributions to cancer research” says Arlene Thomas, President of IACAN. He shares the 2018 Nobel Prize with Tasuko Honjo of Japan, a professor at Kyoto University.

About IACAN: The Indian American Cancer Network is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to be cancer resource network that educates and supports the Indian American community.

