Dr. Manu K. Vora’s 2018 US Fulbright Specialist Project in India

NAPERVILLE, IL: In 2016, The US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs appointed Dr. Manu K. Vora as a Fulbright Specialist for a Five-Year term. Dr. Vora completed his first Fulbright Specialist (FSP) Project at his Alma Mater, IIT (BHU), Varanasi, India in March 2018.

Dr. Vora accomplished Five Key Initiatives as a part of his FSP Project at IIT (BHU), Varanasi as follows:

1) Conducted “Risk Management for Organizational Excellence” Workshop for 21 attendees and received 100% Overall Satisfaction.

2) Delivered five sessions on “Recipe for Success at an University and in Professional Careers”, a Career Development Talk to 195 Students.



3) Delivered five sessions on “Create Magic in the Classrooms for Students’ Engagement”, an Innovative Educational Practice with 54 Faculties and Research Scholars.

4) Provided expert advice in advancing state-of-the-art curriculum for the establishment of a new School of Management Science and Engineering Program at IIT (BHU), Varanasi.

5) Provided Relevant Feedback to Two Ph.D. Research Scholars in the Industrial Management area of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT (BHU), Varanasi.

During his India visit, he delivered his Career Development Talk at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Vile Parle, Mumbai, Shri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Rajkot, and Ramakrishna Mission Home of Service, Varanasi. He attended a meeting with the IIT Bombay Director’s Team regarding their World University Ranking project. Also delivered Two Talks at SIES Graduate School of Technology, Nerul, Mumbai on ‘Education, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship for Nation Building’ to undergraduate students and on ‘Create Magic in the Classrooms for Students’ Engagement’ to faculties. Overall, during the visit he delivered 11 sessions on Career Development with an outreach to 1,200 students and professionals and shared five sessions on innovative practices for students’ engagement in the classrooms with 130 faculties and research scholars.

Dr. Manu Vora is the Chairman and President of Business Excellence, Inc., USA since June 2000. He has over 43 years of leadership experience guiding Fortune 500 companies in US Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. For the last 25 years as an Adjunct Faculty he teaches Operations Management course globally. He is connected with over 80 educational institutes globally. He holds Ph.D., M.S. (both from IIT, Chicago), and B. Tech. (Honors) in chemical engineering from IIT (BHU), and MBA with marketing management. He has delivered 770 presentations world-wide and published over 70 scholarly articles.

As the Founder Director and President of Blind Foundation for India (BFI), his team has raised over $4 million to help over one million visually impaired people in India. ASQ has bestowed on him five Medals. He received “2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from Association of IIT-BHU Alumni, Delhi”, “2015 BHU Distinguished Alumnus Award”, 2015 & 2000 Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Medal”, “2013 Top 40 Alumni for the First 40th Anniversary of Keller Graduate School of Management”, “2012 IIT Chicago Alumni Medal”, “2011 Ellis Island Medal of Honor”, and “2010 U. S. President’s Volunteer Service Award”. In 1968, he received J. N. Tata Scholarship to pursue his graduate studies in the U.S.