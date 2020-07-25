Dr. Ravi Prakash Aurora (April 26, 1937 – June 23, 2020)

DALLAS: Dr. Ravi P. Aurora passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2020 with love and family all around him.

Dr. Aurora moved to New York in 1967 from India as a young man with his vibrant and departed wife, Suman Aurora, $6 in hand, an education and a hunger to find opportunity.

He obtained a Master’s Degree from Columbia University and a PhD. from the University of Texas at Austin in Structural Engineering. He then went on to enjoy an illustrious career at Marathon Oil Company and ConocoPhillips and was regarded as a pioneer in the Oil and Gas Industry with expertise in Deep Water and the Arctic

He enjoyed a rich social life in Houston, Texas and London, England with many friendships spanning over 50 years.

Dr. Aurora devoted his life to his family and his faith. He bestowed the values of education, faith and generosity towards others and carved the path for his children to enjoy beautiful lives as respected physicians with their precious families. His three grandsons, Rohan Sanghani, Deven Aurora and Nathan Aurora, made his eyes sparkle and his heart sing.

Dr. Ravi P. Aurora is survived by his daughter, Dr. Rashmi Nisha Aurora and family of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey along with his son, Dr. Vikas Aurora and family of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Raj Arora of Australia and all his nephews and nieces in India, Australia and the United States.

Dr. Ravi P. Aurora taught us that “Life is Not a Straight Line.” Despite his own life’s twists and turns including the premature loss of his dear wife, Suman Aurora, and his personal battle with the debilitating disease Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Dr. Ravi Prakash Aurora never lost his love, his laugh, his faith or his courage. He will be dearly missed.