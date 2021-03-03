“Drishyam 2”: Mohanlal’s Malyalam Film is a Solid, Satisfying Sequel

By Shubhra Gupta

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopi, Saikumar, Asha Sarath

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Rating: Three stars

Where’s the body? No body, no case. That was the point where we bade farewell to prime suspect Georgekutty (Mohanlal) in ‘Drishyam’, Jeethu Joseph’s smash-hit 2013 murder mystery. In the sequel, which opens six years later, we reunite with Georgekutty, now the prosperous owner of a cinema theatre, his wife Rani (Meena), and daughters Anju (Ansiba Hassan) and Anu (Esther Anil). There are visible changes in their lifestyle. Georgekutty drives a fancy car, the younger daughter goes to an expensive school, and they all look a little sleeker. But the residue of that death lingers over them, like miasma, lifting and settling, but never going away entirely. Can you kill someone and get away with it? Does your moral centre shift? How do you live with yourself if you have blood on your hands?

Those unsettling unanswered questions imbue this follow-up, and make it more than just a police procedural. As viewers, we know right from the outset where the body is, because we were made witnesses in the original film. And we see that the family hasn’t really been able to put that incident behind them. The person most impacted is the elder daughter Anju, who suffers from epileptic fits, and who starts shaking whenever she catches sight of cops. Rani spends all her time watching over Anju like a hawk, when she’s not holding up the spirits of her new neighbor, who has an abusive husband.

Things start speeding up when the case is re-opened, and a bunch of characters, both familiar from the first film and freshly added to the plot, stir up trouble. The parents of the dead boy, especially the enraged mother (Asha Sarath), a former cop herself, are demanding closure-cum-retribution. An eyewitness from six years back, conveniently having gone missing all these years, pops up. Is this the end for Georgekutty, who has been busy trying to produce a film and giving ideas to a scriptwriter?

Mohanlal is spot-on as the man who is in a spot. Georgekutty’s past as a movie lover (he used to run a cable TV service and spent all his spare time watching thrillers) has led him to be where he is. We get some amusing throwaway remarks about him waiting to release ‘Mammootty films’ in his theatre. And the idea that real life can imitate reel life is still a pivot this time around. Mohanlal holds the film together, never letting his easy, relaxed mien sag into a frown, never letting down his watchful guard, even when his co-actors sink occasionally into loudness and obviousness. Yes, the noose is getting tighter, but Georgekutty is always going to be one step ahead of the law.

It’s not easy to craft murder-mystery sequels. ‘Drishyam 2’ jumps over the familiarity hurdle by broadening its ambit on crime and punishment. If the victim was not a ‘good’ person, does the killing carry as much weight? Equally, can terminating a life, even if accidental, ever be justified? ‘Drishyam 2’ is a solid, satisfying sequel. — Indian Express

Ajay Devgn and Tabu to Return for Hindi Drishyam 2

On February 19, 2021, Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal was released online and a Telugu version of the film has already been announced. Well, now, here’s some news for the Bollywood peeps, as the latest we hear is that the Hindi version of Drishyam 2 will see Ajay Devgn and Tabu. As per a report in the Times of India, if all things go well, then the two actors will be seen in a single frame once again. For the unaware, Ajay and Tabu were a part of the Drishyam along with Shriya Saran.

“Ajay and Tabu have agreed in principle to play the leads. The balance cast however is yet to be decided. The paperwork of buying the rights from the original’s producer is almost done, ” a source told the portal. The report further mentions that shooting locales and budget, are fast being worked out.

Reportedly, Drishyam 2 Hindi will be made along the lines of the Malayalam flick but will have a few modifications. It’s also said that the second part of the film will go on floors in the third quarter of 2021, as the makers are looking for a 2022 release.

Drishyam Hindi which released in 2015 was a huge hit and fans have been eagerly waiting for an update. Talking about the Malayalam Drishyam 2, it’s garnering mixed reviews and is currently steaming on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned!