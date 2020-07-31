Drive-Through Food Distribution Performed at India House

Consul General Aseem Mahajan (left), Col. Vipin Kumar and a volunteer help load food bags into a car.

HOUSTON: True to their mission of serving the community, India House resumed their free food distribution program for needy families on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:30 pm. Worth a weeks supply of food items (Fresh produce and groceries) were distributed to approximately 175 needy families by a contactless drive-through distribution following all COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the CDC, State, County and City. The distribution was organized in association with Houston Food Bank who provided a truckload of supplies for the distribution.

The mobile unit from Houston Food Bank arrived at India House at 7:40 am. About thirty volunteers from remarkably diverse sections of the community were briefed about the Safety Protocol that had to be followed, by Col. Vipin Kumar, Executive Director of India House. India House staff and the volunteers then joined hands to unload the food items from the truck to the assembly lines which was divided in 10 stations, each carrying one type of item.

Volunteers then helped in organizing the assorted items in to bags for distribution to the families. The recipients’ cars had started lining up in the vast open ground of India House where they were very well controlled and regulated by three Police Officers of Houston Police Department who had offered their services voluntarily. Starting on schedule 10 am, the families started driving in a very orderly fashion, to a clearly marked distribution point with their car trunk opened, where volunteers loaded the food items into their vehicles. The recipient families were seen expressing their appreciation and gratitude to India House, Houston Food Bank and the volunteers.

Consul General of India, Aseem Mahajan and Houston City Council Member, Edward Pollard very enthusiastically participated in the volunteer work and helped in loading food supplies in recipients’ vehicles. Kul Bhushan Uppal, one of the Board of Directors of India House offered his volunteer services and sponsored the distribution of the day.

Since September 2017 India House was giving away food items twice a month, serving 400 needy families monthly. In the month of March, the service was put on hold because of the COVID-19 Pandemic but considering the need of the hour and for the benefit of the community, the service was resumed from July 20th. Next distributions are scheduled for August 12 and 26.

During these difficult times of social distancing India House has been doing their bit and actively offering free programs and services online throughout the week. The online programs include Yoga & Meditation Classes, Technology Classes for Seniors, Line Dance Classes, Zumba Classes and BollyX fitness classes. Additionally, the services that are currently being offered free are Telephonic Medical Consultation, Family Law consultation, Immigration consultation, and Computer Support consultation. India House also distributed Lunches and Dinners to the healthcare workers in the hospitals and conducted COVID-19 related informative seminar. For further information and updates please visit: www.indiahouseinc.org or contact 713-929-1900, email: vipin@indiahouseinc.org