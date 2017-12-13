Drug menace at IIT-Kanpur: Administration holds special drive to counsel students

The IIT Kanpur administration is holding a special drive to counsel students against drug use after internal inquiries revealed that drugs are finding their way into the campus. The counselling sessions are being run in association with the Kanpur district administration and police.

Manindra Agarwal, officiating director of the institute, said that they are regularly running the sessions to raise awareness among students. Surprise checks are also being conducted in the campus, he added.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com