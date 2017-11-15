IAN- Home Page
Dubai Airshow: India marketing supersonic cruise missile BrahMos

Added by Indo American News on November 15, 2017.
DUBAI: India seems to be aggressively marketing its supersonic cruise missile BrahMos at the Dubai Airshow and is in talks with countries in the Middle East region.

In the sprawl of pavilions boasting of cutting edge aviation and defence technology at the Dubai Airshow, a stall with scale models of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI planes, ships, submarines and missiles catch the attention of people who walk by though it’s in a corner.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

