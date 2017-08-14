Dulquer to make his Bollywood debut

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a film that stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Parker. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The light-hearted entertainer is directed by Akash Khurrana and Dulquer will be seen playing a boy from Bengaluru. In the meantime, Karan Johar has launched the teaser of Solo. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The actor is also playing a crucial role in Soubin Shahir’s directorial debut Parava.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com