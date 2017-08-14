Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Dulquer to make his Bollywood debut

Added by Indo American News on August 14, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a film that stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Parker. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The light-hearted entertainer is directed by Akash Khurrana and Dulquer will be seen playing a boy from Bengaluru. In the meantime, Karan Johar has launched the teaser of Solo. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The actor is also playing a crucial role in Soubin Shahir’s directorial debut Parava.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

