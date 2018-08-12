Dynamics of Dance

IAN- Home Page
Added by Indo American News on August 12, 2018.
Saved under Arts & Culture
Bharatnatyam dancer Apoorva Jayaraman

By Parul

It was at the age of five that Apoorva Jayaraman began her training in dance. She pursued it seriously, and not as a hobby. “Like my education, dance was an integral part of my life. I never ignored my training and practice because of my studies,” says the Bharatnatyam dancer, an astrophysicist with a PhD in astronomy from the University of Cambridge and also a Master’s degree in physics from University of Oxford. “I am a scientist but it’s dance that I have chosen to do full-time. It is an informed decision,” adds Jayaraman. She was in Chandigarh on the invitation of SPIC MACAY for the annual on-going project, “Workshop Demonstrations” in government schools, which strives to educate students about the rich cultural heritage of.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

 

