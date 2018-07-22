TravelGuzs- Home Page
E-visa fee hike may hit India’s plan to double tourist arrivals in 3 years

Added by Indo American News on July 22, 2018.
e-visa

India’s plan to double foreign tourist arrivals to 20 million in three years could hit a speed bump with 60 per cent hike in e-visa fees, according to tour operators.

Operators want the government to reverse the decision.

A few days ago, the government increased e-visa fees, taking the travel industry by surprise. For most countries, the fee was hiked from $50 to $80, while for the US and Britain, charges increased from $75 to $100.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: business-standard.com

 

