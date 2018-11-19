Early risers are less likely to develop breast cancer

Early risers are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than women who are night owls, according to researchers have lately found a link between the body clock and breast cancer.

According to a study presented by researchers from University of Bristol, women who are in the habit of waking up at the crack of the dawn reduced the risk of developing breast cancer by 40 to 48 per cent in comparison to late risers. Researchers also found that women who slept for more than seven to eight hours had a 20 per cent chance of developing the disease by

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com