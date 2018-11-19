TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Early risers are less likely to develop breast cancer

Added by Indo American News on November 19, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Waking up at the crack of dawn might help you prevent breast cancer, says study. (Source: Pixabay)

Waking up at the crack of dawn might help you prevent breast cancer, says study. (Source: Pixabay)

Early risers are less likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer than women who are night owls, according to researchers have lately found a link between the body clock and breast cancer.

According to a study presented by researchers from University of Bristol, women who are in the habit of waking up at the crack of the dawn reduced the risk of developing breast cancer by 40 to 48 per cent in comparison to late risers. Researchers also found that women who slept for more than seven to eight hours had a 20 per cent chance of developing the disease by

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *