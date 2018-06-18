MFAH- Home Page
Early start to International Yoga Day for thousands of South Africans

Added by Indo American News on June 18, 2018.
Consulate General of India in the city and the Sivananda World Peace Foundation hosted a Yoga session at South Africa.

JOHANESSBURG: Thousands of South Africans gathered at four different venues across the country over the weekend for an early start to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21.

In Johannesburg on Saturday, more than 1,000 people from different communities gathered on the pitch at the Wanderers Stadium for a yoga session on a crisp winter morning before spending the rest of the day in workshops showcasing the various types of yoga.
Credit: indianexpress.com

