Eat what you order: Modi government to fix portions of food served in hotels

The ministry is drafting a questionnaire for hotels and restaurants to explain what dish sizes they should serve to a customer. (File photo for representation)

The NDA government is preparing to fix portion sizes of dishes served by star hotels and restaurants, a fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about wastage of food in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

“If a person can eat only two prawns, why should he or she be served six? If a person eats two idlis, why serve four! It’s wastage of food and also money people pay for something that they don’t eat,” said Ram Vilas Paswan, minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

