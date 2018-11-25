TRF Home Page
Eight Indian-American women honoured in US

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.
The eight Indian-American were honoured at the inaugural American Bazaar Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders Gala.

Eight Indian-American women have been honoured in the US in recognition of their achievements in diverse fields ranging from politics and business to civil rights activism and astrophysics.

Immigration lawyer Sheela Murthy, vice chairwoman of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) Jagruti Panwala and NASA  astrophysicist Madhulika Guhathakurta were among the awardees.

 
