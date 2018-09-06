Eighth Annual Free Health Fair in Pearland/Manvel Area on Sep 15

MANVEL: “Life and Soul” Health Fair is a free community health fair serving the residents of Houston and neighboring cities. The 8th annual health fair this year will be held on Sep 15, Saturday, 8 am to 12 Noon at Sai Primary Care – New Life Plaza, 3945 CR 58, Manvel 77578. It is organized by Love to Share Foundation America, a non-profit community organization, and brings together several service organizations and volunteers to serve the community.

The Honorable Mayor of Manvel Ms. Debra Davison and Honorable Mayor of Pearland Mr. Tom Reid will kick-off the event this year at 8 am.

All the screenings will be offered free of cost to attendees and these include – Biometrics, Bone Density, EKG, Carotid Doppler, Blood sugar, Cholesterol, Lung Function Test, Vision and Glaucoma Screening, Hearing test, Thyroid Screening, Ultrasound and Blood Pressure. These screenings will be offered on a first come first serve basis, no prior appointments needed.

This year we will also have CPR and Stroke education classes.

Free screening Mammograms will be offered to eligible Brazoria County residents. Participants are requested to call 281-412-6606 for scheduling the test.

Free flu vaccines will be offered to first 100 participants who are 4 years old or above. Free Bike Helmets will be given way to educate the public about preventing head injury. Flu Vaccines and Bike Helmet giveaways are made possible by Texas Medical Association’s Be Wise – Immunize Program and Hard Hats for Little Heads Program.

General Practitioners and a Gastroenterologist, a Cardiologist and a Rheumatologist will be available to answer any questions.

Walmart and Dr. Richard Johnigan III are the grand sponsors of the event this year. Other sponsors include HEB, Amgen, Walgreens, Southeast Cardiovascular Associates, Coastal Vascular Center, GeoGrafx, Alvin Community College – Respiratory Division, UTMB, Texas Medical Association Be Wise – Immunize and Hard Hats for Little Heads, Bay Area Printing, Genesis Hearing, Bandy And Associates, Cooling Towers, Shipley’s Donuts, Ina Patel, Biriyani Express, Starbucks and BJ’s.

For further information or to make a tax-exempt donation for this noble cause, please call 281-402-6585.