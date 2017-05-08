Emaar India to invest Rs2,000 crore in 2 years to complete projects: CEO
Emaar India has raised Rs2,500 crore debt in last one year, of which about Rs1,500 crore was used to replace costlier debt and rest on constructio
New Delhi: Realty major Emaar India will invest Rs2,000 crore over the next two years to complete all its ongoing 50 projects across the country, a top company official said.
Dubai-based Emaar Properties entered the Indian real estate market in 2005 in partnership with India’s MGF Development and invested Rs8,500 crore through the joint venture firm Emaar MGF Land.
