Emaar India to invest Rs2,000 crore in 2 years to complete projects: CEO

New Delhi: Realty major Emaar India will invest Rs2,000 crore over the next two years to complete all its ongoing 50 projects across the country, a top company official said.

Dubai-based Emaar Properties entered the Indian real estate market in 2005 in partnership with India’s MGF Development and invested Rs8,500 crore through the joint venture firm Emaar MGF Land.

Credit: livemint.com