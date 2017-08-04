End of Internship Gala – Sewa International

HOUSTON: On July 29, Sewa International hosted an End of Internship Gala for all of its interns to celebrate their various efforts and accomplishments at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce hall. Every summer, Sewa has held Get Inspired Houston and LEAD Houston internships for college and high school students respectively. Their responsibilities span various areas; this year, the GIH interns were divided into four cohorts denoting their area of interest – public health, youth education, event management, and PR/media. In addition, they also spent their time at Sewa’s renowned ASPIRE tutorial centers and Alief ISD’s Summer Language Institute – both of which cater to the refugee and newly immigrant population by sharpening their English Language skills and easing their transition to a new cultural experience.

The evening started off with a wonderful social hour where Sewa dignitaries and various others joined to mingle and familiarize themselves with the interns. The audience was then introduced to the GIH interns individually – while also highlighting each cohort’s achievements over the summer – followed by an end of internship video that captured the true sentiment of service, and the love of service.

There was an invigorating speech delivered by councilman and mayoral candidate for the city of Sugar Land (and the guest of honor for the evening) Harish Jajoo, that focused on the value of service in the community as a whole and within oneself specifically. Speeches were also delivered by the speaker, the Sarojini Gupta, and a vote of thanks by Anita Ravat. It was a truly memorable evening, punctuated by the celebration of service and the efforts of Sewa’s interns.