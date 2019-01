Ending country cap in Green Cards may allow India to dominate path to US citizenship: Report

WASHINGTON: Eliminating the country quota from the most sought-after Green Cards will end the current discrimination in the US labour market, but would allow countries like India and China to dominate the path to American citizenship, according to the latest Congressional report.

Having a Green Card allows a person to live and work permanently in the United States.

