Ending extension of H-1B visas ‘bad policy’: US industry body

WASHINGTON: The move to end extension of H-1B visas+ would be “bad policy” and is contrary to the goals of a merit-based immigration system, the US Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday over the Trump administration’s reported plan that could result in self-deportation of around 700,000 Indians.

The H-1B programme+ offers temporary US visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers. But since taking office last January, President Donald Trumphas been cracking down on the scheme.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com