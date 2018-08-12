England lord it over India at Lord’s, win by an innings and 159 runs

England beat India by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test at Lord’s. James Anderson and Stuart Broad both took four wickets each while centurion Chris Woakes took the final wicket of Ishant Sharma to end the match. England had declared with 396 runs on the board and India had to overcome a deficit of 289 to keep the match alive. They were all out for 130.

Murali Vijay was dismissed for a duck for the second time in the match and India lost KL Rahul before they could reach 20. James Anderson was the one who dismissed the two openers and Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara remained alive into Lunch. Broad then sent Pujara back to the pavilion after the latter had made 17 off 87 balls before he dismissed Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik off consecutive balls.

Credit: indianexpress.com