Everything about metastatic cancer that has affected Sonali Bendre

As per cancerindia.org, there are about 2.5 million people living with cancer in India and over 7 lakh new cases get registered every year. Of all the various types of cancer, those of the oral cavity and lungs in males and cervix and breast in females account for about 50 per cent of all related deaths in the country. The numbers are not revelationary when we look at its incidence in our surroundings. Only yesterday, Sonali Bendre took to Twitter to reveal about the ‘high-grade’ cancer she has been diagnosed with and the cancer has even metastasized. The announcement got the country talking once again, after Irrfan Khan’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “The news of Sonali Bendre being diagnosed with the disease only points to one fact: the importance of timely diagnosis and action. Cancer is the name given to a collection of related diseases that are caused when a group of abnormal cells begins to grow uncontrollably, often forming a tumor. Tumors can either be benign or malignant. There are four major types of clinical preventive care: immunizations, screening, behavioral counseling (lifestyle changes), and chemoprevention. Screening is the identification of an asymptomatic disease, unhealthy condition, or risk factor. Primary prevention are interventions to keep disease from occurring (e.g. immunization for communicable disease); secondary prevention is detection of early asymptomatic disease (e.g. screening); and tertiary prevention is reducing complications of disease (e.g. eye examinations in patients with diabetes). This nomenclature is applied differently by some other disciplines.”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com