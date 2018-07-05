Exciting and Enlightening 2018 JCHYK Camp at Chinmaya Mission Houston

By Satchitananda

HOUSTON: One of the greatest enduring legacies of Gurudev Pujya Swami Chinmayananda is to establish an amazing system to continuously infuse practical Vedic and Vedantic wisdom in the society. Amongst the various activities of the Chinmaya Mission world over, perhaps the one that touches the youth the most is the Chinmaya Yuva Kendra (CHY) camps. Chinmaya Mission Houston (CMH) played host to a power packed, enlightening summer camp for five days from June 11 through 15, which helped the youth (ages 14-17) to build their skills to introspect within. Acharya Vivekji transformed the minds of the participants with a themed message – The Efficient, the effective, the enlightened – an exploration of the Bhagavad Gita along with Br. Shweta Chaitanyaji, a living proof of CMH’s immense contributions.

Every participant felt Acharya Vivekji’s message was simple, easy to remember and practicable. Both the Acharyas kept the theme around Sthitha Pragña Lakshana. Ten values distilled as characteristics of a wise person from Bhagavad Gita were emphasized. They include – being content, balanced, independent, fearless, accepting all situations, disciplined, devoted, awareness, knowledge and humility. The camp engaged the body, mind and intellect through a myriad of activities. Though the camp was laced with numerous discourses about each value, it was the workshops, fun activities, assignments to learn about oneself through introspection, which kept the excitement of the camp. Both the Acharyas, due to their Chinmaya Mission legacy, were able to reach deep into the psyche of the youth and transfer their wisdom in a fun way, as they related to the kids at every level.

The intense, yet fun camp, through powerful reiteration brought the kids to face their own mind and challenge themselves to ascend along the path of these ten values. Acharya Vivekji had a 24-hour challenge, Reflection Adventure Day (RAD) to transform the imparted wisdom as their new habits. Shwetaji’s game centered approach to impart a value was a big hit among the participants. Introducing the young minds to Mouna and having them introspect and analyze their own mind was a wonderful experience the kids had. Though it appeared challenging to the novice, by the end of the camp, they were able to master it, to work as their strengths.

The kids recounted their gained knowledge with the quote, they learnt at the camp – “Nothing to gain, so nothing to lose; nothing to lose, so nothing to fear; nothing to fear, so everything is love”. Camps like these leave lifelong impressions of Vedanta on the young minds and help one lead a life rooted in the ancient wisdom. CMH is proudly dedicated to transplanting the young minds in the fertile soil of practical vedantic wisdom one at a time, constantly watered by the love and dedication of the Acharyas, under the constant radiance of the Sun of Gurudev’s vision to revive a dharmic society.

Tradition steeped in wisdom, diffused with fun is the norm at Chinmaya Mission Houston, located at Chinmaya Prabha, 10353, Synott Road, Sugar Land, TX-77498. For more information, visit www.chinmayahouston.org or call Jay Deshmukh 832 541 0059.

This article is sourced from JCHYK camp participant feedback of Aditi Ram, Aishwarya Kosgi, Aditi Kosigi, Mihir Gundamaraju, Ankitha Gantasala and Shivani Sinha.

Photos & JCHYK Camp organized by Jayakrishna Gundamaraju