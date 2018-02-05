EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma to be back on Sony TV in March, to shoot promo today

MUMBAI:

All you fans of Kapil Sharma, this Monday is going to be a happy one for you. The gone year had been a low phase for the actor, with his show taking a break and his debut film production Firangi (he starred as a lead also) bombing at the box office. Now, squashing all controversies and negativity, the comedy star is all set to make his comeback on Sony TV next month. And as per exclusive information, Kapil will be shooting for the promo of his new show today.

Shared a source exclusively with indianexpress.com, “Sony TV and Kapil recently had a meeting and discussed on the comeback of the show. With Kapil now fit and fine, he is raring to go, and entertain his audience in his own inimitable style. The promo that is being shot today would be just an announcement, and a full-fledged one would be shot after the creatives are finalized. The show is expected to launch by end of March.”

Credits: indianexpress.com