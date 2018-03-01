Exhibition on Photographs and Fabrics of India, Wednesday, March 7

SUGAR LAND: Indo American Forum of Fort Bend collaborates with City of Sugar Land as a part of FotoFest 2018 Biennial Participating Space to kick off the 6-week-long FotoFest exhibits around Houston, whose theme this year is INDIA.

To kick off the FotoFest exhibits highlighting India, the Indo American Forum has come together to curate an evening to experience the multifaceted culture of India—through the camera lens—as well as a first-ever exhibit in Sugar Land of the enchanting fabrics of India entitled Fabrics of India. The glorious fabrics, which will accompany the ongoing exhibition of community photographs is entitled Faces, Spaces and Places of India.

The opening reception featuring photography, fabrics and performance will be on Wednesday, March 7, at 6:30pm, at the new Sugar Land Heritage Museum & Visitor Center (198 Kemper Street, Building B, 2nd Floor, Sugar Land, Texas 77498). In addition to the Fabrics of India exhibit, the event will feature instrumental Indian classical music, dance and food, and photographs by local community members. The free event is open to the community.