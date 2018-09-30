IAN- Home Page
Eyeing World Cup berth, underdogs India face South Korea

Added by Indo American News on September 30, 2018.
Photo courtesy Twitter handle: @IndianFootball

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian team is bracing up for one of its toughest challenges as it takes on heavyweights South Korea here Monday for a berth in the semifinals of the AFC U-16 Championship and a ticket to the next U-17 World Cup.

The Indian colts, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, have qualified for the quarter-final of the ongoing AFC U-16 Championship and now Korea, one of the strongest teams in the competition, stands in between.

 

