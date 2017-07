Facing Defeat In Mosul, ISIS Members Throw Themselves In River Tigris

A US-trained elite Iraqi force in the Old City of Mosul reached the Tigris riverside, state TV said, indicating that the insurgents’ last redoubt is on the verge of falling.

After eight months of combat that has ruined parts of the city, killed thousands of civilians and displaced nearly one million people, Iraqi officials say victory is close.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.ndtv.com