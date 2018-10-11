Falguni Pathak Dandiya Dhoom – Oct 26 @ NRG Center



HOUSTON: Falguni Pathak, the unparalleled ‘Dandiya Queen’, a singer and performing artist from India, is all set to rock the Dandiya Dhoom Navratri event to be held on Friday, October 26, 2018 at the NRG center at 8 p.m.

Falguni’s music is based on traditional musical forms from the Indian state of Gujarat. Since her professional and private debut in 1998, she has developed into an artist with a large fan following across India and beyond. Her debut album was released in 1998, and was the first of many more to come.

She has also recorded numerous songs that have been featured in Bollywood movies. Most of the themes in her songs are about love. She has performed in many shows, many of which have run all night!

Some of her popular songs are “Chudi jo khanki haath mein”, “Maine payal hai chhankai”, “Meri chunar udd udd jaye”, “Ayi pardesh se pariyon ki rani” and “Sawaan Mein”. With her runaway hit album, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Falguni made her foray into the Indi-pop scene and was catapulted into the big league. She also picked up several awards on the way, prestigious among them the Indian Viewer’s Choice from MTV Video Music Award, for her album Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

Her powerful voice and energetic performances are backed by a band (called Ta Thaiyaa). She gained popularity in India as an entertainer for the Navratri (nine nights of festival) celebration and her fans lovingly call her the Dandiya Queen/Amitabh Bachchan of Dandiya/Sachin Tendulkar of Dandiya.

Her Navratri performances are held in suburban Mumbai and her concerts are known to sell to packed houses during dandiya season. She also tours other countries including the USA and UAE, entertaining mainly the Indian diaspora with her melodious songs.

Her boyish image, most incongruous with her mellifluous voice, has been an indispensable feature at many a dandiya celebrations. She is truly the undisputed queen of dandiya – a hot favorite who makes the entire nation dance to her tunes. Falguni Pathak’s is a name synonymous with Navratri nights.

Falguni Pathak has had a successful tour so far with 7 House-full events. Cities covered are St Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Los Angeles and 2 Shows in San Jose. Remaining events will be in Houston, Tampa, New Jersey, Virginia and Atlanta. Falguni Pathak is coming to Houston after 5 years and people in town are excited about the event. Response is overwhelming and 5000-6000 attendees are expected for the Falguni Pathak event on Oct 26.

We request people to buy tickets in advance, as it may not be available to purchase at the gate if we reach the capacity.

For more information, please contact Dhaval Sheth at 732-589-9272 or Nisha Mirani at 832-755-9365. Tickets are also available on Sulekha.com and Humtumdesi.com