Family drama to spice up drama in Sony TV’s Beyhadh
Added by Indo American News on February 15, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: Baytown, Beyhadh, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Set aside romance as it is now time for some family drama in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh.
The Cinevistaas daily has been keeping you entertained with its shocking twists. And now it would be time for some more.
As viewers already know, Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) was murdered on the day of Maya and Arjun’s (Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon) marriage. Post the initial investigation; the couple has been accused of murder.
Credit: tallychakkar.com