Family drama to spice up drama in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

Set aside romance as it is now time for some family drama in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh.

The Cinevistaas daily has been keeping you entertained with its shocking twists. And now it would be time for some more.

As viewers already know, Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) was murdered on the day of Maya and Arjun’s (Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon) marriage. Post the initial investigation; the couple has been accused of murder.

Credit: tallychakkar.com