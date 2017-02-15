HCC- Home Page
Family drama to spice up drama in Sony TV’s Beyhadh

Added by Indo American News on February 15, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
beyhad (1)

Set aside romance as it is now time for some family drama in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh.

The Cinevistaas daily has been keeping you entertained with its shocking twists. And now it would be time for some more.

As viewers already know, Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) was murdered on the day of Maya and Arjun’s (Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon) marriage. Post the initial investigation; the couple has been accused of murder.
 
Click here to read more…
 
Credit: tallychakkar.com
