Family, friends mourn Pakistani exchange student killed in Santa Fe school shooting

Sabika Sheikh was supposed to return home to her parents on June 9. — Photo Courtesy: Facebook

SANTA FE: Sabika Sheikh, a 17-year-old Pakistani scholar participating in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme in the US, was one of the 10 people killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire in the Santa Fe High School in Texas.

“We found out about the shooting from a local TV channel and tried, but failed to contact Sabika and her friends,” said Sabika’s father Abdul Aziz, while adding that they then contacted the YES programme coordinator, who confirmed the news of their daughter’s death, “after a four to five hour delay.”

Credit: dawn.com

