Family Quiz Show to Premiere on Zee TV this Month

HOUSTON: On Saturday, February 24, media and entertainment mega-giant ZEE Entertainment will debut “America’s Smartest Family” – a brand new television game show where 16 families will compete for a $10,000 cash prize. Airing exclusively on ZEE TV, the highly-anticipated series is the first-ever English-language quiz show of its kind, placing some of the globe’s brightest South Asian families on stage for a chance at the title of “America’s Smartest Family.”

Hosted by 23-year-old YouTube sensation Zaid Ali, “America’s Smartest Family” is a unique mashup of the American household favorites “Family Feud” and “Jeopardy,” but with that special ZEE TV twist that celebrates its South Asian heritage. Complete with a diverse set of categories and a buzzer, each episode will feature five challenging in-studio question rounds, testing pre-screened contestants on their ability to answer quickly and more importantly – their ability to work as a team. Only the fastest, most well rounded family will get to take home the crown.



Round one consists of four questions; with a toss deciding which family goes first. Participants can choose from one of five topics – including science, math, arts, history and geography. Once a category is chosen, it may not be selected for the remainder of the round. During the first round, 100 points will be awarded for every correct answer. There are no deductions for wrong answers until round three and four, when a mistake can cost a team 100 points for every incorrect answer.



As the game progresses, questions become increasingly difficult. By rounds three and four – each correct answer is worth 200 points. During the fifth and final round, the game takes a turn and host Zaid Ali spices things up by offering clues. If the team answers correctly without a clue, a maximum of 1000 points is awarded. If the family chose’s to get clues, each clue costs them 200 points. At the end of five rounds, scores may vary from -2400 to 5500. In the event of a tie, an extra tiebreaker round will identify the winner.



In the first four episodes of the season, four families will compete against one another, accumulating points for every correct answer. The eight winning teams from those early contents will move onto the semi-finals until just two families remain. The winners of the semi-finals will make it to finals, for the ultimate face-off, where one family will be named “America’s Smartest Family.”



The show is part of the Zee Originals initiative and joins a stellar line up of upcoming shows that have been created for the evolving South Asian audience.

“In its 20th year of network broadcast in North America, its time to produce relevant content for the audience which is locally sourced and features the local community. This is yet another commitment from Zee which prides itself as being the innovative leader for the market,” said Sameer Targe, Head of Americas for Asia TV.



Tune in and watch the world premiere of “America’s Smartest Family” on ZEE TV at 9:00 p.m. EST; 9:30 p.m. PST; and 9:00 p.m. AST.To learn more visit https://www.zeeoriginals.com/americas-smartest-family/