Family Time With Kapil Sharma first episode highlights: Kapil is back with a bang!

Comedian Kapil Sharma made a dashing comeback to the small screen tonight with his new comedy show titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Kapil’s new show on Sony Entertainment Television aired at 8 pm on March 25 and just like The Kapil Sharma Show, this one too is all set to see a number of famous Bollywood personalities promoting their films. The first celebrity guest on the show was actor Ajay Devgn who was there to promote his latest offering Raid.

With regulars from The Kapil Sharma show like Kiku Sharda, Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Chandan Prabhakar gracing the screen along with Kapil Sharma, it felt like the comedian was never really away from the small screen. Even new face Neha Pendse was introduced as the game master for the show. As Kapil himself told us, Family Time with Kapil Sharma is essentially a game show aimed at spreading laughter and getting families together. The show’s format involves families stepping up in a fun face-off against each other and the winner taking home a number of goodies like televisions, washing machines and a bumper prize of a brand new car.

