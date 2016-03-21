Fawad Khan’s Kapoor & Sons gives him the BIGGEST weekend opening of his career!

The weekend is over and people have shown their love for Kapoor & Sons. The film has been received very well in terms of audience reviews as well as box office figures. The film opened well at the box office considering that it was being shown in just 1500 screens and kept growing over the weekend. The film has earned Rs 26.35 crore at the box office over three days and with the film maintaining a good occupancy today as well, Kapoor & Sons is set to have a good first week too. However, what comes as a surprise is that this film has given Pakistani heart-throb Fawad Khan his BIGGEST weekend opener of his career so far.