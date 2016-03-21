Eye Level- Home Page
Fawad Khan’s Kapoor & Sons gives him the BIGGEST weekend opening of his career!

The weekend is over and people have shown their love for Kapoor & Sons. The film has been received very well in terms of audience reviews as well as box office figures. The film opened well at the box office considering that it was being shown in just 1500 screens and kept growing over the weekend. The film has earned Rs 26.35 crore at the box office over three days and with the film maintaining a good occupancy today as well, Kapoor & Sons is set to have a good first week too. However, what comes as a surprise is that this film has given Pakistani heart-throb Fawad Khan his BIGGEST weekend opener of his career so far.

awad Khan has had two films till now in Bollywood – Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. His debut film – Khoobsurat along with Sonam Kapoor had just earned Rs. 10.25 crore during the first weekend, while Kapoor & Sons starring Sidharth and Alia collected a whooping Rs 26.35 crore which is more than double the amount of his first film. This marks a huge improvement and stands as his best opening weekend figures, be it Bollywood or his Pakistani films.

One Response to Fawad Khan’s Kapoor & Sons gives him the BIGGEST weekend opening of his career!

  1. Bollywood News April 7, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Fawad is a super hot pakistani actor. performs well in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
    thanks for this. keep up the good work

