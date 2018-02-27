Female Nobel laureates in Bangladesh to meet Rohingya women
Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: bangladesh, Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Dhaka, Female nobel peace Laureates, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, Myanmar soldiers, NRI, pearland, Rohingya Muslim, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File). FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, S, 22, mother of one, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar’s armed forces in late August, is photographed in her tent in Gundum refugee camp in Bangladesh.
By Julhas Alam
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) – Three female Nobel Peace laureates began a weeklong trip to Bangladesh on Saturday to meet Rohingya Muslim women who were tortured and raped by soldiers in Myanmar before fleeing the country.
During their visit, Iran’s Shirin Ebadi, Yemen’s Tawakkol Karman and Northern Ireland’s Mairead Maguire will assess the violence against the Rohingya women and the refugees’ overall situation, according to the Nobel Women’s Initiative, a platform of six female peace laureates established in 2006.
Click here to read more…
Credit: 14news.com