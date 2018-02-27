Houston Community College-Home Page
Female Nobel laureates in Bangladesh to meet Rohingya women

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2018.
AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File). FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, S, 22, mother of one, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces in late August, is photographed in her tent in Gundum refugee camp in Bangladesh.

By Julhas Alam
Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) – Three female Nobel Peace laureates began a weeklong trip to Bangladesh on Saturday to meet Rohingya Muslim women who were tortured and raped by soldiers in Myanmar before fleeing the country.

During their visit, Iran’s Shirin Ebadi, Yemen’s Tawakkol Karman and Northern Ireland’s Mairead Maguire will assess the violence against the Rohingya women and the refugees’ overall situation, according to the Nobel Women’s Initiative, a platform of six female peace laureates established in 2006.

Credit: 14news.com

