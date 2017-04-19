Finally! Sunil Grover-Ali Asgar in a new Sony TV show

All you lovely readers, are you missing Dr Mashoor Gulati?

The star of The Kapil Sharma Show (K9 and Frames Productions), Sunil Grover aka Dr Gulati, had gone missing, after his fallout with the man himself, Kapil Sharma.

As you all would know, Kapil apparently had a major tiff with Sunil on a trip to Australia. He had reportedly blown abuses and also flung his shoe on him, leading Sunil to not just walk out of the project but also Kapil’s life.

Credit: www.tellychakkar.com