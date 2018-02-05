First butterfly park opens in Kanpur

KANPUR:

The Uttar Pradesh government has inaugurated the state’s first ever butterfly park in Kanpur to preserve the ecosystem. According to the Kanpur Zoo authority, the butterfly park was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. A total of 100 species of flowers have been planted in order to attract the butterflies. By now, more than 50 species of butterflies have already been observed in the park. A tourist said that he came to visit the Kanpur Zoo and was happy to be able to visit the butterfly park as well. In addition, 40 species of evergreen flowers have also been planted, including Calendula, Gulmehendi and Dahlia, to allow the tourists witness the scenic beauty of the place throughout the year.

Credits: indianexpress.com