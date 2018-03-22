First IACCGH’s Women Mean Business Series of 2018

By Sowmya Murali

HOUSTON: The Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston commenced the first ‘IACCGH Women Mean Business’ series of the year on Thursday, March 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Greenway. The event was sponsored by Shell Oil Company, the main sponsors for the IACCGH Women Mean Business series since 2013.

President Swapan Dhairyawan and Event Chair Joya Shukla, Past President IACCGH, welcomed the guests and the two distinguished keynote speakers of the night; Rathna Kumar, Artistic Director Samskriti and Sunanda Nair, Founder Director Sunanda Performing Arts Center.

The theme of the night was a unique combination of culture and business, as these two esteemed art dignitaries shared how they were able to spread their love and appreciation for dance into a highly successful business and non-profit venture.

Rathna Kumar began her speech by emphasizing the need to have a strong and intrinsic desire to make a mark as an essential component to success. She highlighted various examples from her life; beginning with giving individual performances to finally opening Samskriti. “Tenacity and readiness to learn new lessons and put in long hours of hard work” was her mantra in achieving the level of success she deservingly holds.

Sunanda Nair also emphasized that motivation and a complete trust to both guru and the art, is an essential key. She also gave excerpts from her life; from being the first person to earn a Masters in Mohiniattam, to the struggle in adapting to a whole new country when she moved to America. She credited her success in opening her art school to the endless support and confidence she had received. “Make best of every minute because it isn’t coming back” is the motto she abides by in all her endeavors.

Shell representative and Board Member Alyssa Holmes-Henderson gave the vote of thanks and presented certificates and gifts to the speakers. Darshak Thacker of Krishna Sounds provided live sound for the event.