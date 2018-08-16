First Monday, Shravan Maas at Sanatan Shiv Shakti Mandir

HOUSTON: Out of all months in the Hindu calendar, the Shravan Maas (month) is revered as the holiest as the cosmos is filled with Shiv Tattvas or the elements of Lord Shiva. Shravan is the most special month to win the divine grace. This year the month falls from August 11 to September 9.

Every year, Sharavn Maas is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Sanatan Shiv Shakti Mandir of Houston located at 6640 Harwin Drive. This year for the first time in Houston, and for the first Monday of the month, August 13, 1111 Keri Shringar (Mango) on Shivji was done. Thousands of devotee’s visited the temple for Darshan and Blessings. The head priest of the temple Pandit Virat Mehta as always welcomed all who came to the temple. During this month on every Monday, Mahapuja will be performed at 5:00 pm, Aarti at 7:00 pm, followed by MahaPrasad.

For details on Shiv Shakti Temple visit www.shivshaktimandir.org