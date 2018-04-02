First US LNG cargo shipment arrives at Dabhol LNG terminal

NEW DELHI: In a milestone for India’s new energy sourcing strategy, the first long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) US cargo from the Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc. arrived at the Dabhol LNG terminal in Maharashtra on Friday.

Of the 9 million tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG contracted by India from the US, state-run GAIL (India) Ltd accounts for 5.8 mmtpa, at an estimated value of $32 billion.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com