First US LNG cargo shipment arrives at Dabhol LNG terminal
Added by Indo American News on April 2, 2018.
NEW DELHI: In a milestone for India’s new energy sourcing strategy, the first long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) US cargo from the Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc. arrived at the Dabhol LNG terminal in Maharashtra on Friday.
Of the 9 million tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG contracted by India from the US, state-run GAIL (India) Ltd accounts for 5.8 mmtpa, at an estimated value of $32 billion.
Credit: livemint.com