FIS Presents Mentorship Certificate to HCC Graduate from Telangana

HOUSTON: Foundation of India Studies (FIS) has presented a mentorship certificate to Srividya Jindam, an international student at the Houston Community College (HCC). Srividya hails from Telangana state in India.

The mentorship certificate was presented by FIS Chairman Krishna Valalala at a banquet hosted by the HCC Office of Entrepreneurial Initiatives in the main campus, where 14 international students from eight countries received their graduation certificates.

Srividya was the only candidate selected from India to participate in the 2016-2017 Community College Initiative (CCI) program, which is sponsored by the U.S. State Department in partnership with the HCC. FIS partners with HCC to provide mentoring opportunities to referred students.

Srividya’s father and mother are laborers in a “beedi” (tobacco) factory at Ponkal village in Nirmal district of Telangana. At HCC, Srividya completed courses in Banking and Financial Operations. Upon her return to India, Srividya plans to join Osmania University in Hyderabad to complete her studies.