FIS Scores Partnership with SAADA

HOUSTON: Philadelphia,PA based South Asian American Digital Archives (SAADA), a non-profit 501(c3) organization has sought partnership with Houston based Foundation for India Studies (FIS) to create a more inclusive voice to South Asian Americans at the national level by documenting, preserving, and sharing stories that represent Indian immigrants’ unique and diverse experiences.

SAADA’s existing partnerships with Asian Indian Heritage Project, Cleveland; the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, India Association of Minnesota and Minnesota Historical Society have already brought in 3000 unique depositories all of which were digitized in accordance with the U.S. Library of Congress technical preservation standards and are made freely accessible to the public through SAADA’s website:http://www.saadigitala rchive.org.

“Our aim is to digitally preserve, and provide free access to the history of the South Asian American community. We would welcome a partnership with the Foundation for India Studies and Houston Public Library to bring a greater national awareness to your oral history interviews by including hyperlinks to these interviews from our archives.” said Mr. Samip Mallick, Executive Director of SAADA.

FIS Founder,Chairman,Krishna Vavilala, acknowledged that this latest partnership with SAADA will further enhance institutional interest in the FIS projects. Last year, Baylor University’s Institute of Oral History,Waco had entered into similar partnership to consult on preservation of the rich tapestry of Indian Immigrant stories.

The Houston Public Library, a working partner of FIS will provide SAADA with hyperlinks of the Indo-American Oral History interviews which are presently preserved in the digital archives of the Houston Metropolitan Research Center,an archival branch of the Houston Public Library.

For more information,visit “www.FoundationforIndiastudies .org”.or call 713-795-5169.